Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $2.76 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 115.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,019 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 401,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 56,990 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,018,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 846,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,704,000 after buying an additional 22,803 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 380,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,212,000 after buying an additional 38,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 72,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 16,552 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,132,431. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

