Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.16% of Eagle Materials worth $13,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,801,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,093,432,000 after purchasing an additional 878,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 60.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,735,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,111,000 after purchasing an additional 652,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,585,000 after buying an additional 23,911 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Eagle Materials by 46.2% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 500,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,904,000 after buying an additional 158,171 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 349,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,607,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other news, Director Michael R. Nicolais acquired 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $257.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,781.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at $940,650.80. This trade represents a 9.27 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of EXP stock opened at $211.44 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.44 and a 1-year high of $321.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 20.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.