Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vistra during the third quarter valued at about $17,781,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vistra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST opened at $114.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.91 and its 200-day moving average is $136.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.2235 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

