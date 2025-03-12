King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $17.28 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,132 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 8,887 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of DexCom worth $17,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Whale Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 236,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,821,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 168.7% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 272,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,993,000 after buying an additional 171,150 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $3,334,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5,456.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,356,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,529,000 after buying an additional 1,332,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $181,641.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,526 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,244.66. This trade represents a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,727,505.67. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,083 shares of company stock worth $3,826,604 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM stock opened at $70.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.98. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

