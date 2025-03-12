Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 953 AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 953 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 459,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,204 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth $30,195,000. Deepwater Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth $15,483,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 998.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,334,000 after purchasing an additional 55,348 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in AppFolio by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 228,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,800,000 after acquiring an additional 54,386 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.29.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $760,662.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,212,440.48. The trade was a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total value of $213,941.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,795,565.30. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppFolio Stock Down 0.5 %

APPF stock opened at $214.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.89. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.01 and a twelve month high of $274.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.48.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 26.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Articles

