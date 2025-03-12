Callan Family Office LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Bunge Global by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Bunge Global Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of BG opened at $74.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $114.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

