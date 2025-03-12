Steven Irwin Marks Acquires 1,000 Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Stock

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Irwin Marks purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $13,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,551.50. This trade represents a 5.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
First Advantage Stock Down 0.4 %
FA opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. First Advantage Co. has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.33 and a beta of 1.21.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on First Advantage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Advantage from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Advantage
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Advantage in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First Advantage by 1,219.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Advantage Company Profile
First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
