Brett Morgan Purchases 5,000 Shares of MyState Limited (ASX:MYS) Stock

MyState Limited (ASX:MYS – Get Free Report) insider Brett Morgan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.91 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of A$19,550.00 ($12,295.60).

MyState Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $509.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.99.

MyState Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. MyState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.14%.

MyState Company Profile

MyState Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, trustee, and managed fund products and services in Australia. The company operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers personal and commercial lending, mortgage lending, savings and investment, and insurance products; and wealth management services.

