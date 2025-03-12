First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Position Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $11,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $88.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.16 and a fifty-two week high of $94.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.4043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

