PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 3.49% of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $9,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 41.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 299.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 237.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the third quarter worth $225,000.

ESPO opened at $87.21 on Wednesday. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

