Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Smithfield Foods, Inc (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 35384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Smithfield Foods in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Smithfield Foods in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Smithfield Foods in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Smithfield Foods in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Smithfield Foods in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.
Smithfield Foods Stock Up 3.5 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Smithfield Foods
Smithfield Foods Company Profile
Smithfield Foods, Inc produces and markets a variety of fresh meat and packaged meats products both domestically and internationally. The Company operates in four segments: Pork, Hog Production, International and Corporate, each of which consists of a number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and other investments.
