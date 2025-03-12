HIVE Digital Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Stock Price Down 7.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report) were down 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.69 and last traded at C$2.69. Approximately 185,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 870,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$232.39 million, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 4.28.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

