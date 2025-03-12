iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.58 and last traded at $49.78, with a volume of 785439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.42.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.08.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.