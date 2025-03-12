NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 467545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of NET Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get NET Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NET Power

NET Power Stock Down 32.3 %

Institutional Trading of NET Power

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NET Power by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its stake in shares of NET Power by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NET Power during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NET Power by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in NET Power by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.