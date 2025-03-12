Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes Position in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Birkenstock by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 36,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Birkenstock by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIRK. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Birkenstock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

Shares of Birkenstock stock opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $64.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Birkenstock had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $385.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

