Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New $127,000 Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 51.3% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 124,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 42,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Trading Up 1.3 %

Nutrien stock opened at $51.19 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Nutrien Cuts Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 159.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.13.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

