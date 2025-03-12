Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.76. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $26.01.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.0778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

Featured Stories

