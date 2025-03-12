Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFSV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 13,674 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 262.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 22,696 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $34.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

