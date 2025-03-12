Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 136.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

