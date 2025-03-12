Net Worth Advisory Group Purchases 12,121 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 114.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,695 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,474,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,319,000 after buying an additional 7,439,909 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,926,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,880,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,422,000 after purchasing an additional 473,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,719,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,825,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Baird R W upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.24.

HBAN opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $18.44.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.41%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

