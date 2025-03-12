Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,825.6% in the third quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,197 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 43,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.8 %

CASY stock opened at $378.71 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.00 and a fifty-two week high of $445.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $409.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.76 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,765.72. This represents a 19.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $192,208.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at $959,761.11. This trade represents a 16.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Casey’s General Stores

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.