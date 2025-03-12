16,896 Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Bought by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,896 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in InMode by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,765 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in InMode by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 595,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $10,083,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth $526,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

InMode Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of INMD stock opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.07. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

