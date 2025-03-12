Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,616,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in IQVIA by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,908,000 after purchasing an additional 452,029 shares during the last quarter. Hickory Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $941,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in IQVIA by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on IQV. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.05.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $183.72 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.28 and a 12-month high of $261.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

