23,085 Shares in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Bought by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in ICL Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 223.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 10,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 35.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE ICL opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.21. ICL Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $6.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 5.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.0403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ICL Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ICL

ICL Group Profile

(Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.