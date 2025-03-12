1,400 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Purchased by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLR opened at $146.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.54 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 90.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.08.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citizens Jmp raised Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.11.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

