Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,036 PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $89,192,000. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 405,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,021,000 after buying an additional 87,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,595,000 after buying an additional 54,071 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 7.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,556,000 after buying an additional 45,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at about $5,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

PJT opened at $141.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.68. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.51 and a twelve month high of $190.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.18.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $477.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.03%. PJT Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

