Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,939 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,017,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,821,000 after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,917,000 after buying an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,222,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,037,000 after buying an additional 52,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,921,000 after buying an additional 106,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,094,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,543,000 after buying an additional 119,187 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Director Jill Bright purchased 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $543,506.76. This represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.13.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $170.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.56. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.69 and a 1 year high of $236.53. The stock has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

