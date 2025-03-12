Callan Family Office LLC Purchases New Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEF. Drum Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Telefónica by 274.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 316,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 231,919 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Telefónica by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,898,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 146,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Telefónica by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 322,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 142,451 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefónica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $4.93.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

