840,500 Shares in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 840,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,698,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.54% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.34. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

