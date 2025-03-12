Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 504,516 Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 504,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,919,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.56% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $753,000. Wolfstich Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 142,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $98.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $109.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

