Insider Buying: SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) Insider Acquires 1,768 Shares of Stock

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK – Get Free Report) insider Jamaludin Ibrahim bought 1,768 shares of SEEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$23.95 ($15.06) per share, with a total value of A$42,334.76 ($26,625.64).

SEEK Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.57. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.56, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

SEEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from SEEK’s previous Interim dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. SEEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -188.24%.

About SEEK

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

