Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CFO Sells $36,200.00 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) CFO Anil Doradla sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $36,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,639,405.80. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anil Doradla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Anil Doradla sold 2,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $48,180.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $66,360.00.

Grid Dynamics Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of GDYN opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.75 and a beta of 1.10. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $100.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. Analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 38.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

Further Reading

