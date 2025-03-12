Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Director Sells C$70,901.64 in Stock

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) Director Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total transaction of C$70,901.64.
Centerra Gold Trading Up 2.9 %
TSE:CG opened at C$8.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.42 and a 52 week high of C$10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.98.
Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 40.58%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on Centerra Gold
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Centerra Gold
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.