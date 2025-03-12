Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Director Sells C$70,901.64 in Stock

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) Director Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total transaction of C$70,901.64.

Centerra Gold Trading Up 2.9 %

TSE:CG opened at C$8.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.42 and a 52 week high of C$10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.98.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 40.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$9.80 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Desjardins cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$12.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cormark cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.47.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

