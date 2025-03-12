Head-To-Head Survey: Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) versus Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mullen Automotive and Mazda Motor”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $4.01 million 0.29 -$457.06 million N/A N/A Mazda Motor $33.44 billion 0.13 $1.43 billion $0.69 5.03

Mazda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive -12,717.94% -2,736.27% -215.31% Mazda Motor 2.66% 8.67% 3.98%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Mullen Automotive and Mazda Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mazda Motor has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mazda Motor beats Mullen Automotive on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

