Head-To-Head Survey: CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) and Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III)

CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) and Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

CISO Global has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Information Services Group has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get CISO Global alerts:

Profitability

This table compares CISO Global and Information Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CISO Global -54.91% -359.31% -76.63% Information Services Group -1.20% 4.43% 1.83%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CISO Global $54.63 million 0.28 -$80.23 million N/A N/A Information Services Group $247.59 million 0.67 $6.15 million $0.05 67.20

This table compares CISO Global and Information Services Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Information Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than CISO Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CISO Global and Information Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CISO Global 0 0 0 0 0.00 Information Services Group 0 0 1 1 3.50

Information Services Group has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.61%. Given Information Services Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than CISO Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.1% of CISO Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of Information Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 43.7% of CISO Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Information Services Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Information Services Group beats CISO Global on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CISO Global

(Get Free Report)

CISO Global Inc. operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services. It also provides cybersecurity professional services, such as incident response and digital forensics; security testing and training; cybersecurity consulting; compliance auditing; vulnerability assessment and penetration testing; and disaster recovery and data backup solutions. The company was formerly known as Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation and changed its name to CISO Global Inc. in May 2023. CISO Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Information Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments. The company also provides ISG Digital, a client solution platform that helps clients developing technology, transformation, sourcing, and digital solutions; and ISG Enterprise, a client solution platform that helps clients manage change and optimize operations in areas comprising finance, human resource, and Procure2Pay. In addition, it offers ISG GovernX to automate the management of third-party supplier relationships that comprise contract and project lifecycles, and risk management; ISG Generative AI; ISG Network Select to streamline and simplify how enterprises build their network solutions; HR technology and transformations; providers-as-a-business services; ISG Digital Engineering; ISG Research; and training-as-a-service. The company serves private sector clients operating in the manufacturing, banking and financial services, insurance, health sciences, energy and utilities, and consumer services industries; and public sector clients, including state and local governments, airport and transit authorities, and national and provincial government units. Information Services Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for CISO Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CISO Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.