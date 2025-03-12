VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.67.

Several research firms recently commented on VSEC. Truist Financial boosted their price target on VSE from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on VSE from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded VSE to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $117.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.69. VSE has a one year low of $73.36 and a one year high of $123.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.65 and a beta of 1.62.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. VSE had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $299.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VSE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VSE by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of VSE by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VSE by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

