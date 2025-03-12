Moran Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,761,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,141,000 after purchasing an additional 26,241 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 423,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,521,000 after purchasing an additional 29,477 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,402,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,390,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $3,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDA opened at $81.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $100.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.31. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. The company had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.50 million.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $9,967,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,435,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,447,313.44. This represents a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

