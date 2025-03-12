Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. SLT Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Argentarii LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,910,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 139,498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,850,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $96.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.17. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.73 and a 12 month high of $202.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.74, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.