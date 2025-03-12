Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,514 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 2,243,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,269,000 after acquiring an additional 49,278 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,069,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,753,000 after purchasing an additional 413,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 658,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,482,000 after purchasing an additional 66,524 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,200,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $72.86 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.35 and its 200 day moving average is $77.47.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.3032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

