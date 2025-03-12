48,720 Shares in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Acquired by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Victory Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 367.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.31 and a 1 year high of $73.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.84 and its 200 day moving average is $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 32.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VCTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

