17,357 Shares in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Purchased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,357 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Century Communities at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 336.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Century Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Century Communities Price Performance

NYSE CCS opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.59. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.71 and a 52-week high of $108.42.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.33. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 11.15%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

