Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RZLV shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Rezolve AI in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Rezolve AI in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Rezolve AI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rezolve AI

Rezolve AI Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rezolve AI

NASDAQ:RZLV opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.70. Rezolve AI has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $12.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,149,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rezolve AI

(Get Free Report

Rezolve Ai Ltd. operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolve AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolve AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.