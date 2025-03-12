Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.89 and last traded at $79.59, with a volume of 62213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.88.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

