Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 815,498 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $25,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 79,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Argentarii LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $1,723,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $498,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 843,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,369,160.40. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,490,996 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

