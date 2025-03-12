Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $21.32 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 103,710 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of DuPont de Nemours worth $21,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 11,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 72.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 16.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.36 and a 1 year high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 98.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DD

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.