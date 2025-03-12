Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,102 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $19,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 610.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $125.81 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.24 and a 12-month high of $147.75. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

