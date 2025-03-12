AlphaQuest LLC Raises Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 221.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,078 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Swedbank AB boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 229.2% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,226,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,298,000 after buying an additional 2,246,000 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,855,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 379.1% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 997,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after purchasing an additional 789,445 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,194,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $602.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.67%.

WSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

