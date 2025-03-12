AlphaQuest LLC Lowers Stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,234 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 155.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in MGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 16.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 2,789.7% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

MGE Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

MGE Energy stock opened at $92.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.27 and a 1 year high of $109.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.13.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $171.42 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

About MGE Energy

(Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.