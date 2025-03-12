Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.81 and last traded at C$2.81, with a volume of 4977 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.78.

Perseus Mining Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.99.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Ltd is engaged in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of gold properties in West Africa. The company projects are Sissingue Gold Mine, Edikan Gold Mine in Ghana, and Yaoure Gold Project.

