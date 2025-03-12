iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.42 and last traded at $54.69, with a volume of 907463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.70.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 14.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 56,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

